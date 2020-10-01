Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.30. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

INDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Indonesia Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

