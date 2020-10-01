INMAX (INX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $490.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $65,695.81 and $490.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

