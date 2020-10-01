Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

