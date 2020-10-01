Insider Buying: Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,822.20 in Stock

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,822.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,000.
Bewhere stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.
Bewhere Company Profile
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.