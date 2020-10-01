Insider Buying: Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,822.20 in Stock

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,822.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,000.

Bewhere stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Get Bewhere alerts:

Bewhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.