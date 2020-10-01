Insider Buying: Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Director Don Dudek purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,003,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,506.72.

Shares of DAU stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Desert Gold Ventures Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

