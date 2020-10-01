Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Buys $30,776.40 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 4,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $41,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00.

FEIM stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

