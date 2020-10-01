Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$61,742.50 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,333,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 11,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Whitecap Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.10.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -2.96%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

