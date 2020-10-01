Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $1,590,822.41 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

