Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $248,670.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,483,446.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $248,880.00.

On Friday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $60,097.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $118,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.