Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $831,473.44 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $831,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FNF opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

