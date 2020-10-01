Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDXG. ValuEngine cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

