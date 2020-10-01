Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

