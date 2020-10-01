Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 791,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 131,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

