Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.97. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 28,139 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.