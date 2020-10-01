Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by G.Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at G.Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

