James M. Wehmann Sells 10,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $425.38 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $159,563,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

