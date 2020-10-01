Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $570.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $492.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $257.01 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.