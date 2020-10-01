Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 2,200 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Insiders have purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.