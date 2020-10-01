Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.12. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

