JMP Securities Cuts Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $17.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

