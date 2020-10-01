John Menzies (LON:MNZS) PT Raised to GBX 240

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.90% from the company’s previous close.

MNZS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

