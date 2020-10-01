JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

