JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

