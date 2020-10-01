JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Overweight

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

