Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.51. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 3,967 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

