Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.