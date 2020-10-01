Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29.
Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.
