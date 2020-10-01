Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.