Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors and portable ultrasound systems. Moreover, increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology and tele-pathology, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio is adding to customer strength. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, steep decline in consumer demand and postponement of installations and elective procedures in hospitals is expected to hurt Diagnosis & Treatment sales. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to hurt Personal Health business revenues. Moreover, the reduction in ventilator deliveries to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will impact Philips’ financial performance in the near term.”

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

