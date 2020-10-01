Kuverit Market Cap Reaches $62,746.36 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $62,746.36 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,285,437,615 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

