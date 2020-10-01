Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.