LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $9.69 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $900,844.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 689,825,800 coins and its circulating supply is 466,220,834 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

