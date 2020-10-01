Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 260.44 ($3.40).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 188.35 ($2.46). 21,095,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,634,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.80 ($2,426.24). Insiders have purchased a total of 45,737 shares of company stock worth $8,211,301 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

