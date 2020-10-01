Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 833,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

