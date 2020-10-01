Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Leggett has been witnessing higher demand in most of the markets served. Moreover, its cost-reduction actions implemented during the pandemic helped it deliver improved results. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are pressing concern. Also, decrease in raw material-related selling price and negative currency impact are also pressing concerns. Nonetheless, Leggett is poised to gain from strategies to enhance business portfolio, inorganic moves, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential.”

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.