Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
