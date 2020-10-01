Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

