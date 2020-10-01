Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

