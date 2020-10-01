LiteDoge (LDOGE) Hits Market Cap of $179,788.79

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. LiteDoge has a market cap of $179,788.79 and $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.73 or 3.52163430 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

