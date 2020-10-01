Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $234.90 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

