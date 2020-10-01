LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $6.65. LogicBio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 13,850 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.33.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.