Loop Capital Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $350.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.38.

NYSE:BABA opened at $293.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.39. The company has a market cap of $795.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

