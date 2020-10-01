Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

LBC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

