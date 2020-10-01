LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $273,300.00 in Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $27.55 on Thursday. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LYFT by 239.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LYFT by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after buying an additional 1,256,183 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

