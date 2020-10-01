Maecenas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $254,183.38 and $29.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01614587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00181109 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

