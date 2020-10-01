Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

