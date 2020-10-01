Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $16,750.00 in Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $16,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,257 shares in the company, valued at $188,554.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MTEX stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

MTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mannatech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mannatech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

