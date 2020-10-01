Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.