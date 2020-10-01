Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.22.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

