MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 3.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,606,000 after buying an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.22. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,242. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $211.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.