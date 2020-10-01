Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Short Interest Update

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
In other Medley Capital news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $51,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,415 shares of company stock valued at $475,374. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medley Capital by 75.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medley Capital in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in Medley Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medley Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,447,000.
Shares of MCC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 3,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.
Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medley Capital Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
