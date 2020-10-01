Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $144,753.53 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00444507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,169,117 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

